Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Pops and Drops After Powell Introduces Average Inflation Targeting

Contributor
Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
Published

Bitcoin whipsawed on Thursday after the Federal Reserveâs chairman signaled tolerance for high inflation, as expected.Â 

  • The leading cryptocurrency jumped from $11,400 to $11,594 in 20 minutes to 09:30 a.m. ET only to give up gains in the next few minutes. At press time, bitcoin is trading near $11,380, down nearly 1% on the day, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.
  • The dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, also faded the drop to 92.50 and now trades near 93.30.
  • The negative correlation between the dollar and bitcoin has strengthened over the past few weeks.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, while speaking at central bankâs annual Jackson Hole event, said that the central bank will now be willing to allow inflation to run higher than the 2% target before raising interest rates.

Read more: Commentary: Fed Chair Jerome Powell Details Inflation Target Changes

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular