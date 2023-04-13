Bitcoin Policy UK Launches With Goal Of Capturing Bitcoin’s Opportunity For The UK

The Bitcoin-focused policy group aims to educate policymakers on the benefits Bitcoin can provide.

Bitcoin Policy UK has launched with the stated aim of unlocking the potential of Bitcoin for the UK economy. According to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine, The organization seeks to unite diverse stakeholders, such as policymakers, environmentalists, businesses, energy producers and Bitcoin experts, to explore how Bitcoin can benefit UK households, businesses and communities. The ultimate goal, according to the release, is to attract investments to the UK, generate jobs and drive new industries while tapping into wasted and stranded energy resources.

According to co-founder Krista Edmunds, "The UK has an immense opportunity to become one of the first jurisdictions globally to embrace Bitcoin. We have seen what is possible in El Salvador, which is experiencing huge gains due to its forward-thinking approach to Bitcoin. The UK can secure a similar competitive advantage and we hope to support the British people in making that happen."

The organization's creation was inspired by The Bitcoin Collective's first Bitcoin-only conference in Edinburgh, where it identified the unique opportunity presented by Bitcoin's creation and global adoption. Bitcoin Policy UK is eager to collaborate with like-minded parties and work on initial projects, including responding to the UK government's call for evidence on industry regulation and CBDC proposals.

The organization is also launching two projects on the UK-founded Bitcoin fundraising platform, Geyser. Those interested in contributing to the projects can visit https://geyser.fund/profile/3519. To become a member or support Bitcoin Policy UK's initiatives, registration is open on their website, https://bitcoinpolicy.uk, or by emailing contact@bitcoinpolicy.uk.

The launch of Bitcoin Policy UK marks the first Bitcoin-only policy organization in the UK. The organization's founders believe that Bitcoin can offer a range of benefits to the UK economy and society, such as creating jobs, driving innovation, and tapping into new energy resources. By collaborating with stakeholders across industries and responding to the UK government's call for evidence on industry regulation and CBDC proposals, Bitcoin Policy UK seeks to unlock Bitcoin's potential for the UK.

