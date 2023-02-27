Bitcoin Policy Institute Announces One-Day Summit In Washington, D.C.

The Bitcoin Policy Institute will host conversations dedicated to exploring Bitcoin at this invite-only event.

The Bitcoin Policy Institute, a think tank dedicated to Bitcoin research, activism and education, has announced the Bitcoin Policy Summit taking place April 26, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

The summit’s website describes the event as a “one-day, invite-only policy conference exploring Bitcoin as a strategic opportunity for the United States.”

Speakers in attendance come from a variety of professional and political backgrounds. Headliners include U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), House Representative Tom Emmer (R-MN), Krebs Stamos Director of Intelligence and BPI Fellow Matthew Pines, the Human Rights Foundation’s CSO Alex Gladstein and many other well-known figures.

Several different panels are listed on the agenda, ranging from topics fro "What Makes Bitcoin Unique Among Cryptocurrencies,” and “How Bitcoin Protects Human Rights," to "Bitcoin and Public Policy: Legislation and Regulation” and "Bitcoin Mining: Separating Fact From Fiction.”

There are also networking opportunities available for those in attendance, with allotted times for coffee, happy hour and “heavy hor d'oeuvres.”

Bitcoin Policy Institute describes itself as “a non-partisan, non-profit think researching the impacts of Bitcoin and other emerging monetary networks … BPI provides educational resources to policymakers while empowering Fellows from all over the country to conduct original academic research on cryptocurrency and tech-related issues.”

Invitations for the event, to be hosted at the National Press Club Ballroom, can be requested here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.