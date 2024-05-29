Bitcoin Pioneer Ross Ulbricht Deserves a Second Chance at Freedom

✨ Exactly 9 years ago today, #Bitcoin pioneer ROSS ULBRICHT was sentenced to LIFE IN PRISON



This week, PRESIDENT TRUMP pledged to pardon him



The SHOCKING STORY of his UNFAIR TRAIL and why he deserves a chance at FREEDOM.

Nine years ago, Ross Ulbricht, the mastermind behind the first major Bitcoin marketplace, Silk Road, was sentenced to life in prison without parole. This week, former President Donald Trump announced his intention to commute Ulbricht’s sentence to time served, rekindling debates about the fairness of his trial and the severity of his sentence.

Ross Ulbricht was just 27 when he launched Silk Road in 2011, a pioneering online market where users could buy and sell anything consensually. Driven by libertarian ideals and a vision to end the War on Drugs and stop government taxation, Ulbricht's platform quickly became popular, especially for transactions involving Bitcoin.

By 2013, as Bitcoin's value soared, Silk Road became a focal point for federal law enforcement. In October of that year, Ulbricht was arrested in a San Francisco public library. The charges included money laundering, computer hacking, and conspiracy to traffic narcotics.

The legal journey that followed was fraught with irregularities. When Ulbricht's family raised $1 million for his bail, the judge denied their request, confining him to solitary confinement for six weeks. He had no prior offenses. The FBI's method of locating Silk Road's servers without a warrant also raised significant legal questions.

Many experts voiced concerns about the broader implications of Ulbricht's case. The precedent it set – holding website owners responsible for users' actions – threatened to stifle innovation and discourage the creation of platforms like eBay, Craigslist, or Amazon, as well as peer-to-peer markets built on Bitcoin.

Despite these concerns, prosecutors pursued Ulbricht aggressively, securing a sentence of double life imprisonment plus 40 years, with no possibility of parole.

This harsh punishment starkly contrasted with sentences given to major drug dealers on Silk Road, such as Cornelis Jan Slomp, who received just ten years for making over 10,000 transactions totaling 385,000 Bitcoin.

Moreover, Ulbricht’s trial was marked by questionable tactics. The prosecution presented allegations of uncharged crimes, including murder-for-hire schemes, to the jury – accusations that were later dismissed in 2018. Adding to the controversy, two DEA agents involved in the investigation were convicted of stealing funds and obstructing justice, revelations that emerged only after Ulbricht’s sentencing.

Throughout his trial, Ulbricht was severely restricted in his defense. He was barred from calling witnesses, and was prevented from presenting evidence of tampering and corruption. This lack of due process led some law enforcement officials to describe the trial as a "madhouse."

Ulbricht’s story has since garnered significant support, particularly within the Bitcoin community. Notable figures like Fox News correspondent Lisa Kennedy have publicly advocated for his release, arguing that Ulbricht merely facilitated transactions that individuals could legally perform in other contexts.

In 2021, Ulbricht’s message reached a broader audience when he was invited to speak at the Bitcoin conference in Miami, although this led to another stint in solitary confinement. His mother, Lyn Ulbricht, has been his steadfast advocate, tirelessly campaigning for his freedom through the Free Ross Ulbricht organization.

Ulbricht's potential path to freedom saw new hope in May 2023 when presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged to revisit his sentence. Following suit, Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also committed to freeing Ulbricht if elected. Last week, Trump joined this chorus, vowing to pardon Ulbricht on his first day back in office.

As Ulbricht's case gains renewed attention, many argue that his harsh sentence and the irregularities of his trial warrant a second chance. The prospect of a pardon brings hope that justice might finally be served, not only for Ulbricht and Bitcoin, but for the principles of fairness and due process in the legal system.