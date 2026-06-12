Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Are Now Available for Trading. Here's What You Need to Know.

Key Points

Some platforms now offer the ability to trade perpetual futures contracts for Bitcoin.

Those contracts aren't meant to be held or used by everyone.

However, they're bringing new liquidity into the crypto sector, which is bullish.

10 stocks we like better than Hyperliquid ›

For years, crypto's most-used financial derivative was one that American investors technically couldn't access while complying with the law. That changed on May 29, when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the federal derivatives regulator, cleared the first onshore Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) perpetual futures contract.

Now, all sorts of different platforms are going to start offering perpetuals to their users. The prediction market Kalshi switched on Bitcoin perpetuals in early June, and Polymarket is preparing a rival product.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But something can be legal and popular without being suitable for everyone. So before you try dabbling in perpetual futures, let's learn how "perps" work and why there's more than one way they can make money for a savvy investor.

What a perpetual future actually is

Picture a plain futures contract that expires; it's a deal to buy or sell something at a set price on a set date. Perpetuals delete the date, so a position can run indefinitely as long as you keep collateral posted, and they also allow leverage.

The idea predates crypto. The illustrious economist Robert Shiller floated it in the early 1990s as a tool for hard-to-price assets like houses, and the BitMEX crypto exchange started offering them for Bitcoin in 2016. Perps are now offered for everything from crypto and stocks to oil, silver, and even chip prices.

Many traders have had a lot of fun trading crypto perpetuals on international exchanges, and on-chain versions took off in late 2024. The catch is that using leverage with perps lets people borrow up to 100 times their initial stake, so a 1% move in the underlying asset can trigger liquidation, wherein the platform seizes the collateral. In one recent 24-hour window, more than 254,000 positions were wiped out according to analysis by crypto data site Coinglass; the more volatile the underlying asset, the riskier the position.

Against the professional companies across the table, most individuals have no edge in the perps market and little in the way of risk management practices. So for almost all people, dabbling in Bitcoin perps, or any other kind, is most likely a losing proposition, even if they're cool and newly legal.

Own the casino; don't play in it

Even if you don't compete in perps directly, there's still a way to get some upside: Owning a platform that collects fees on the volume of contracts being traded.

Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) is the most straightforward example here, as it holds around 70% of the on-chain market for decentralized perps and also routes 99% of its platform's trading fees into buying back its own token, thereby tying platform usage directly to token value.

But that 70% covers only the decentralized on-chain niche; across the far largerglobal marketfor perpetuals, offshore centralized crypto exchanges are still far larger, and fresh entrants are flocking in by the week.

So just appreciate that this isn't a safe asset; it's a high-risk play that's only right when it's inside a carefully diversified crypto portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Hyperliquid right now?

Before you buy stock in Hyperliquid, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Hyperliquid wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $438,283!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,257,427!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 12, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Hyperliquid. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.