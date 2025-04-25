Bitcoin Performs the Worst By Far Among All Major Cryptocurrencies on This 1 Metric. Here's Why It's Still a Buy.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) may be the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, weighing in at $1.85 trillion on April 24, but that doesn't mean it's the leader across every metric. In fact, it's one of the absolute laggards for one data point in particular -- and it happens to be the heartbeat of many of its peers in cryptocurrency, like Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano.

Much to the surprise of many investors, that's not a reason to avoid buying or to consider selling it. From one perspective, it's actually another argument for why the largest coin is worth buying and holding forever, so let's take a look at what's going on here.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Tech development isn't the real story here

Cryptocurrency is an emerging sector. As a result, two of the most important things to consider when investing in a cryptocurrency are whether there's significant development of the underlying technology that's ongoing, and whether there's significant work being done on the projects in the chain's ecosystem. If there is, it's usually a sign that value is being added to the asset in question, and if there isn't, it's typically bad news. There's not much reason to buy a coin if the on-chain projects aren't worth using or investing in. No cryptocurrency can afford to stand alone.

There are a few proxies that investors can use to determine whether the tech underpinning a chain's projects is advancing, and by how much relative to its competitors. One decent proxy measure is how frequently software developers working on projects that are hosted on the chain update their code repositories or make other major code-related changes to applications. If developers aren't building much to run on a given chain, that chain will probably have a deficit of projects. This will probably mean that capital will have fewer opportunities to flow in and deliver returns to investors.

On this front, Bitcoin performs abysmally. Check out this table documenting an aggregated measure of developer activity events over the last 12 months for these leading chains:

Coin Market Cap Ecosystem Developer Activity Events in the Last 12 Months Bitcoin $1.85 trillion 103,600 Ethereum $210.7 billion 2.1 million Solana $78.2 billion 463,700 Cardano $24.9 billion 389,700

As you can see, Bitcoin massively underperforms other popular cryptos' developer activity in absolute terms, and its underperformance is even worse when considering how much larger it is than the others. Developers are far less active on the chain than they are elsewhere. The simple conclusion to draw here is that the Bitcoin project ecosystem is dramatically less healthy than its competitors, almost to the point of being moribund in comparison.

Yet consider the following chart:

Bitcoin is the best-performing coin of this group over the last three years, and it isn't a close race. So what's going on here?

The activity level is right for this asset

There are two dynamics that explain the disconnect between Bitcoin's performance as an investment and the low level of developer activity on its chain.

The first dynamic is that Bitcoin is not a blockchain that's intended to support a massive ecosystem of decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, meme coins, and other types of tokens in the way that Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano are. It's far too slow and costly to transact with for that purpose, and it does not natively offer tools for general-purpose computation (the ability to host or run computer programs) like the other chains do, though it does offer a limited scripting language. So its underperformance in terms of ecosystem developer activity is to be expected.

The second and far more important dynamic is that Bitcoin's value is not derived from the vitality of its ecosystem, but rather from its supply dynamics, like its mining difficulty and its scarcity. There can only ever be 21 million Bitcoin in existence. It gets dramatically harder to mine each block of the coin at regular intervals. Buyers today will be competing over more supply than buyers in the future, which strongly biases the price toward going up over time.

Through that lens, having less developer activity in the ecosystem is bullish. Bitcoin has enough driving its value already. It doesn't need developers working on new applications for the coin to find buyers. That's why it'll still be worth buying and holding forever, no matter what fancy new projects get launched on other chains.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $566,035!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $629,519!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 829% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 155% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 21, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Cardano, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.