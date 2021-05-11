Bitcoin or Ether: Which Crypto Is a Better Investment?

In almost every new industry, we have a ferocious rivalry: Microsoft vs. Apple, Uber vs Lyft, or Pepsi vs. Coke. And cryptocurrency is no exception.

Bitcoin (BTC) has the first-mover advantage and is the “face of cryptocurrency.” For many years, crypto never had a serious contender to compete with Bitcoin. Bitcoin held about 90% of the crypto market value in 2013, but the competition is heating up now.

It all started when a 20-year-old Russian-Canadian named Vitalik Buterin won a grant of $100,000 from the Thiel Fellowship. As a result, he dropped out of college and launched a platform that allows app development on the blockchain known as a “daap.” This platform is now called Ethereum (ETH). Ethereum shot up to become a serious competitor, and in only five months, captured a big chunk of the market share in cryptocurrency.

Here are the current market shares between these behemoth cryptos.

January 2021: Bitcoin held roughly 68% of the market cap versus Ethereum’s 10%

Bitcoin held roughly 68% of the market cap versus Ethereum’s 10% May 2021: Bitcoin held 42% versus Ethereum’s 19%

Three Key Differences Between Bitcoin and Ethereum

Keep in mind, Bitcoin and Ethereum are different. Ethereum wasn’t originally created to compete against Bitcoin. Rather, it was designed as a De-Fi platform. Almost by accident, the popularity of its platform drove Ethereum’s coin (Ether) to become the 2nd largest cryptocurrency in the world. Here are three key differences between both coins:

#1: Currency vs. Platform. Bitcoin established itself as a credible alternative to traditional fiat currencies. So, Bitcoin is a pure cryptocurrency that focuses primarily as a medium of exchange and a store of value.

On the other hand, Ethereum is built as a platform to run programmatic contracts and applications via its own currency: “Ether is a blockchain platform that functions like the Apple store or Android app store. Bitcoin is a commodity like gold, or a store of value,” said Pat LaVecchia, chief executive officer of Oasis Pro Markets.

#2: Security vs. Speed. Bitcoin is far slower than Ethereum in two key metrics:

42x Longer To Release Blocks. Ethereum block times are currently at about 14 seconds, compared to Bitcoin’s 10 minutes.

Ethereum block times are currently at about 14 seconds, compared to Bitcoin’s 10 minutes. 8x Slower Than Ethereum. A bitcoin transaction will show up in about 40 minutes, while it takes Ether about 5 minutes to complete a transaction.

Now, why is Bitcoin so slow? Well, security is Bitcoin’s first priority, and it is secure due to its coding language. Bitcoin uses C++ programming and is restricted to only 70 specific commands. This limitation makes it more difficult to hack the blockchain within these set commands. Ethereum is an evolving platform that is still finding its identity. For example, Ethereum 2.0 is expected to release this summer and will have completely different rule sets.

#3: Finite Supply vs. Infinite Supply. Bitcoin has a finite supply of 21,000. Once the supply is exhausted, that’s it. That’s why investors consider bitcoin as a store of value and investment against inflation. Contrary to Bitcoin, Ethereum offers an unlimited number of Ether but does cap the amount released each year.

The Case for Ether

Some investors love Ethereum because its platform is evolving to adapt to the current needs. If you invest in Ether, you’re betting on the future of its blockchain platform. Phil Bonello, director of research at Grayscale Investments, said: “Investors often look at Ethereum as a growth-type investment, making a bet on the continued development of the decentralized ecosystem built on Ethereum.”

Have you heard of NFTs? Of course, you do. Beeple auctioned off his NFT art, called “Everydays: The First 5000 Days,” for a mind-boggling $69 million. And where was the NFT hosted at? You guessed it. Ethereum is the blockchain that hosts NFTs like Beeple’s arts. What’s more, the record-setting NFT art was paid in Ether. NFT is just one example of Ethereum’s unlimited possibilities. It allows users to trade assets and borrow and lend money directly with one another without involving banks.

Alex Adelman, the CEO of Lolli, described Ethereum: "When people compare Bitcoin and Ethereum it's a bit like comparing gold with electricity. They are both valuable but have very different uses. Ethereum is infrastructure. It is a blockchain that is in the early days but has the potential to revolutionize finance and technology.”

The Case for Bitcoin

As a crypto asset, Bitcoin is the undisputed leader. When people think of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin often comes first to the mind. This type of brand recognition is nearly impossible to penetrate, much like Advil owning the word of Ibuprofen. Big corporations such as Tesla, Square, and MicroStrategy hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets. Institutional support can provide more liquidity and more stable prices.

Jason Yanowitz, the co-founder of Blockworks, argues that Bitcoin holds a huge advantage as the standard currency. And he points out that there is no guarantee that Ethereum will hold its leadership in DeFi platforms: “Today, Ethereum powers most of the DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms, but in the near future, we'll be able to build DeFi platforms on top of Bitcoin thanks to layer 2 solutions. Eventually, Bitcoin will become both the global standard of value and the monetary settlement layer of the world.”

The biggest drawback about Ether is that its currency relies on how prosperous Ethereum becomes. If the platform becomes unpopular, Ether’s value can decline.

Bottom Line

Arguably, Ether could have a bigger upside with its DeFi platform -- which is only limited by developers’ imagination. But the risk is higher.

Bitcoin is the leader of cryptocurrency, and billion-dollar corporations prefer to hold Bitcoin as a store of value. Because of its first-mover advantage and brand recognition, Bitcoin can be considered safer than Ether. But keep in mind, all cryptos historically are volatile.

Cornerstone Macro analysts wrote to their clients: “Given that there are diversification opportunities among digital coins themselves, we should consider a small basket of them, rather than just Bitcoin alone, when we assess whether some allocation to crypto assets can reduce portfolio volatility alongside traditional assets.”

Instead of betting on one crypto asset, an investor can diversify its crypto portfolio with both Ether and Bitcoin.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.