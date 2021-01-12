Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Options Volume on Deribit Already 25% of 2020 Total

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
Deribit bitcoin options daily volume since Jan. 2020

Deribit traders have already recorded 25% of last year’s entire bitcoin options volume.

  • After a record-setting $2 billion traded Monday, total volume for bitcoin options on Deribit in the past two weeks reached $14.5 billion Tuesday morning.
  • In 2020, all bitcoin options trading on Deribit totaled just less than $57 billion.
  • Contributing to its wild growth in the past month, the Panama-based exchange now offers traders sky-high bets of bitcoin reaching $100,000, $200,000 or even $300,000 by December.
  • At the end of December 2020, Deribit investor and Three Arrows Capital CEO Su Zu predicted that in 2021, “Options markets volume to become over 50% of all crypto derivatives markets.” Perpetual cryptocurrency futures markets reported over $190 billion in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
  • Concurrent with soaring volume, bitcoin’s implied volatility is surging, according to data from Skew. The one-month gauge currently above 135%, its highest level since March 2020 just after bitcoin’s crash below $4,000.
  • Ether options, although a significantly smaller market, are experiencing similar growth with a record $264 million traded on Jan. 4, per data from Skew, a more than 2,700% increase from three months ago.
  • Deribit routinely accounts for over 85% of daily options volume, per Skew data, with OKEx typically the second-largest bitcoin options market representing around 5% of daily volume.
  • Outside of derivatives markets, all cryptocurrency trading volumes across the board are soaring, with spot markets reaching record levels, even passing 2017’s peak, per CoinDesk Research.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular