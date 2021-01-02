Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Options on Deribit Now Go to $200K After Recent Surge

Contributor
Kevin Reynolds CoinDesk
Published

The folks over at Deribit apparently think the recent explosion in the price of bitcoin (BTC) from $20,000 to around $32,000 in just over a month, including a 10% rise in the last 24 hours, merits offering traders the ability to bet on a rally to $200,000 by late December.

  • That supersedes the $160,000 option as the most traders can bet the leading cryptocurrency will rise to.
  • Even with today’s wild ride, there’s been no takers at any strike north of $80,000.

Read also: Bitcoin Worth $1B Leaves Coinbase as Institutions ‘FOMO’ Buy: Analyst

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #Cryptocurrency as an investable asset class with true staying power

    Grayscale Managing Director Michael Sonnenshein joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how the pieces are coming together for #cryptocurrency as an investable asset class with true staying power.

    Dec 22, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular