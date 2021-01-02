Bitcoin Options on Deribit Now Go to $200K After Recent Surge
The folks over at Deribit apparently think the recent explosion in the price of bitcoin (BTC) from $20,000 to around $32,000 in just over a month, including a 10% rise in the last 24 hours, merits offering traders the ability to bet on a rally to $200,000 by late December.
- That supersedes the $160,000 option as the most traders can bet the leading cryptocurrency will rise to.
- Even with today’s wild ride, there’s been no takers at any strike north of $80,000.
