Bitcoin Options on Deribit Now Go to $200K After Recent Surge

The folks over at Deribit apparently think the recent explosion in the price of bitcoin (BTC) from $20,000 to around $32,000 in just over a month, including a 10% rise in the last 24 hours, merits offering traders the ability to bet on a rally to $200,000 by late December.

That supersedes the $160,000 option as the most traders can bet the leading cryptocurrency will rise to.

Even with today’s wild ride, there’s been no takers at any strike north of $80,000.

Read also: Bitcoin Worth $1B Leaves Coinbase as Institutions ‘FOMO’ Buy: Analyst

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.