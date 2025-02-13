Bitcoin Optimism to Defy Tariff Volatility Ahead: Crypto ETFs in Focus

Despite a volatile start to the year, the optimism surrounding Bitcoin has still not wavered. After surging about 111% in 2024, the digital asset experienced fluctuations at the beginning of this year. It rebounded around 15% after the initial drop. However, since mid-January, Bitcoin has faced another downturn, falling about 9.5% (as of Feb. 11).

Staying true to his campaign promises, President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on China, which added uncertainty to the cryptocurrency market. China imposed tariffs on U.S. imports in retaliation, potentially reigniting the trade war between the world’s two largest economies.

Despite trade war uncertainties, the fundamental drivers of digital currencies remain strong, supporting the anticipated rally in the coming periods. A strategic Bitcoin reserve, crypto-friendly regulatory changes, growing institutional adoption and a pro-crypto cabinet pave the way for a highly optimistic future for the digital asset, outweighing the headwinds faced by the digital currency.

Why Bitcoin’s Rally is More Than Just Market Swing

On his second day back in office, Trump kicked off on his pre-election campaign promises by announcing the formation of a new SEC cryptocurrency task force, fueling the enthusiasm of crypto bulls and accelerating investor optimism.

Recently, as quoted on the Reuters, U.S. Representative French Hill, chair of the House Financial Services Committee, announced that lawmakers from both chambers of Congress would form a working group to develop policies supporting the growth of digital assets.

President Trumps’s administration has already appointed three pro-crypto regulators to lead key agencies, paving the way for a highly optimistic future for the digital asset. His selection of crypto advocate Paul Atkins as SEC chair and David Sacks as “AI and Crypto Czar," serves as a strong positive signal for the industry and has the potential to spark one of the greatest crypto bull runs.

The possibility of a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the United States further boosts optimism, driving expectations that the estimates of the digital asset would double by 2025. A Bitcoin reserve could help the United States maintain leadership in the global Bitcoin market, especially as competition from China grows.

According to Yahoo Finance, Bitcoin's realized capitalization has surpassed $850 billion for the first time, marking a strong recovery from the bear market of 2022, when it was around $400 billion. This surge highlights Bitcoin’s growing role as a store of value.

Per Geoffrey Kendrick, Head of Digital Assets Research at Standard Chartered, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, President Trump’s repeal of Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) No. 121, which mandated companies record digital assets as liabilities, also marks a significant step forward for the crypto industry.

Standard Chartered, per Yahoo Finance, forecasts Bitcoin reaching $500,000 before Trump leaves office. The bank forecasts Bitcoin to reach $200,000 in 2025 and $300,000 in 2026, suggesting an increase of about 107% and 211% from its current price levels, respectively.

Could Crypto Join the U.S. Sovereign Wealth Portfolio?

Recently, as per Yahoo Finance, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to create a sovereign wealth fund, sparking speculation within the crypto industry that it could include investments in cryptocurrencies, accelerating the crypto momentum and cementing the U.S.’ position at the forefront of crypto innovation.

With multiple pro-crypto Cabinet members involved in the establishment of the wealth fund, the likelihood of crypto inclusion grows. Norway, with the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, already has $355 million in Bitcoin exposure.

Per market participants, inclusion of the digital asset into the fund, may offer direct investment and price support to the concerned cryptocurrency, as well as act as an implied endorsement for the asset class, attracting both institutional and retail investors, driving mainstream adoption.

According to BlackRock, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, sovereign wealth fund Bitcoin purchases could potentially push Bitcoin prices up to $700,000.

Institutional Investor Inflow

Growing interest from institutional investors is also driving the momentum, sending a positive signal to the market, reflecting the confidence of the world’s largest institutions in digital currency.

With the recent fall in crypto prices, institutional investors seem to be seizing the opportunity to buy the dip. According to CoinShares, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, digital currencies recorded their fifth consecutive week of inflows, totaling $1.3 billion.

Per Goldman Sachs’s latest 13F filing covering Q4 2024, as quoted on Yahoo Finance, the investment bank significantly expanded its Bitcoin ETF holdings, holding $1.27 billion in the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), marking an 88% increase from its previous filing.

ETFs to Consider

Below, we have mentioned a few ETFs for investors to increase their portfolios’ exposure to digital currencies, taking advantage of the favorable macroeconomic landscape and the long-term bullish outlook for digital assets.

Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency market may experience short-term volatility, fluctuating up and down. However, the long-term trajectory remains upward. Despite these price swings, the overall trend points to growth.

For investors with a long-term horizon, increasing exposure to the digital asset now and following a “buy-the-dip” investing strategy can be smart investment strategies. Market dips present valuable opportunities to accumulate Bitcoin at lower prices. By buying the dip, investors can position themselves for substantial gains as Bitcoin’s eventual rise is inevitable.

Investors can consider funds like Investors can look at IShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC, Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC, ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB and Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust BITB.

Investors can also look at Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust BTC, which is a cheaper alternative to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

