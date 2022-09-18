US Markets

Bitcoin once again slips below $20,000

Contributor
Rachna Dhanrajani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Bitcoin on Sunday dropped 1.54% to $19,804, slipping from the 20,000 mark after losing $310 from its previous close.

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin on Sunday dropped 1.54% to $19,804, slipping from the 20,000 mark after losing $310 from its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.2 % to $1,422.1 on Sunday, losing $47 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((RachnaManojkumar.Dhanrajani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular