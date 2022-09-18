Bitcoin once again slips below $20,000

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bitcoin on Sunday dropped 1.54% to $19,804, slipping from the 20,000 mark after losing $310 from its previous close.

The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is down 58.9% from the year's high of $48,234 on March 28.

Ether ETH=BTSP, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 3.2 % to $1,422.1 on Sunday, losing $47 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Rachna Dhanrajani in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

((RachnaManojkumar.Dhanrajani@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.