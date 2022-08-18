Bitcoin NGO Motiv Launches Life Saving Programs For Financial Inclusion In Peru

Motiv provided its list of programs which help underdeveloped communities transact in bitcoin, learn job skills and build companies.

NGO Motiv Inc. recently launched 16 circular bitcoin economies in Peru.

The NGO has released a series of programs for the communities to encourage financial inclusion.

Motiv provides tools to transact in bitcoin, build companies and higher education opportunities.

Motiv Inc., a non-government organization (NGO) dedicated to financial inclusion, has released its curriculum of Life Saving Step Programs which help underdeveloped communities become better equipped to escape poverty and violence cycles, per a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Motiv previously announced the launch of 16 circular bitcoin economies which are helping impoverished Peruvian communities enter the global economy in a way previously alien to them. Now, Motiv has released a series of programs which allow them to successfully jump start these economies.

Motiv’s first program is Pay With Bitcoin, which provides introductory banking and financial education while also showing individuals how to transact in bitcoin. Next, is Inclusive Vocational Educational Movement (I.V.E.M) which trains individuals in vocational skills providing job opportunities while also preparing them for higher education.

Also, Motiv Tech will allow those taking advantage of the vocational training and education to help develop and maintain Motiv’s hardware and software infrastructure for both internal and external applications.

Additionally, Motiv provides training, guidance, funding options, and ongoing mentorship for entrepreneurs looking to build Bitcoin companies in a program called Entrepreneurship For Everyone.

Furthermore, Motiv Kids helps teach minors social skills, education, and provides them with extracurricular activities.

Finally, Motiv Nexus will leverage the NGO’s existing infrastructure, retail businesses and service providers to provide career training centers and wholesale distribution centers local to the communities.

“We created these programs because we felt everyone deserves to have the education and access to basic skills to survive on a daily basis,” said Richard Swisher, CEO & co-founder for Motiv Inc. “With the implementation of our programs, the people we serve are given the support and means to help build their own communities.”

