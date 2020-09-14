Bitcoin News Roundup for Sept. 14, 2020

As some bitcoin options traders bet on new all-time highs and another DeFi protocol is attacked, CoinDeskâs Markets Daily is back for your latest crypto news roundup!

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts,Â Spotify,Â Pocketcasts,Â Google Podcasts,Â Castbox,Â Stitcher,Â RadioPublicaÂ orÂ RSS.

This episode is sponsored byÂ Crypto.com,Â BitstampÂ andÂ Nexo.io.

Todayâs stories:

Related: DeFi Lender bZx Reclaims $8M Stolen in Sundayâs Attack

Against the Odds, Some Bitcoin Traders Are Betting on a $36K Price by Yearâs End

The Deribit exchange has seen a spike in investors buying the $36,000 December call option despite the market placing low odds on a new record high this year.Â

DeFi Lender bZx Loses $8M in Third Attack This Year

An attacker found a way to mint unbacked iTokens that they could then redeem against other cryptos held in lending pools for DeFi lender bZx.

Related: First Mover: As Central Banks Print $1.4B an Hour, Bitcoiners Bet on Federal Reserve âCaptureâ

Iran May Fund Car Imports with Cryptocurrency Mining

An Iranian free trade zone is proposing locally mined cryptocurrency might be a way to fund car imports.

SEC Charges Rapper TI With Securites Violations for ICO

The SEC alleged film producer Ryan Felton misappropriated funds from two separate initial coin offerings, and charged rapper TI with boosting one of them.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases , subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts,Â Spotify,Â Pocketcasts,Â Google Podcasts,Â Castbox,Â Stitcher,Â RadioPublicaÂ orÂ RSS.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.