Bitcoin News Roundup for May 21, 2020
Spoooky! BTC saw a ghost Wednesday and scared the markets. Itâs CoinDeskâs Markets Daily podcast.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts,Â Spotify,Â Pocketcasts,Â Google Podcasts,Â Castbox,Â Stitcher,Â RadioPublicaÂ orÂ RSS.
This episode is sponsored byÂ ErisX,Â The Stellar Development FoundationÂ andÂ Grayscale Digital Large Cap Investment Fund.
Related: Why a Strong Dollar Is Bad for the US and Bad for the World, Feat. Lyn Alden
Todayâs stories:
50 BTC Just Moved for First Time Since 2009 â But It Doesnât Look Like Satoshi
Bitcoin Drops Over 3% Despite Golden Cross and Bank Calls for More US Stimulus
After Lawsuits and Delays, Overstock Hands Shareholders Digital Dividend
Related: Bitcoin News Roundup for May 20, 2020
Genesis Trading Buys Crypto Custodian Vo1t in Bid to Become Prime Broker
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts,Â Spotify,Â Pocketcasts,Â Google Podcasts,Â Castbox,Â Stitcher,Â RadioPublicaÂ orÂ RSS.
Related Stories
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.