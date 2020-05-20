Bitcoin News Roundup for May 20, 2020
Bitcoinâs halving busted a lot of miners while Samsung adds blockchain e-gaming. Itâs CoinDeskâs Markets Daily podcast.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts,Â Spotify,Â Pocketcasts,Â Google Podcasts,Â Castbox,Â Stitcher,Â RadioPublicaÂ orÂ RSS.
Todayâs stories:
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops by 6% In First Adjustment After Halving
Tokensoft Distributes $4M in Equity to Investors Using Ethereum Blockchain
Iran Moves to Restrict Crypto Exchanges Under âCurrency Smugglingâ Laws
Blockchain E-Sports TV App to Ship on Samsung S20 Phones in US
