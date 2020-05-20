Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin News Roundup for May 20, 2020

Contributor
John Biggs CoinDesk
Published

Bitcoinâs halving busted a lot of miners while Samsung adds blockchain e-gaming. Itâs CoinDeskâs Markets Daily podcast.

Todayâs stories:

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Drops by 6% In First Adjustment After Halving

Tokensoft Distributes $4M in Equity to Investors Using Ethereum Blockchain

Iran Moves to Restrict Crypto Exchanges Under âCurrency Smugglingâ Laws

Blockchain E-Sports TV App to Ship on Samsung S20 Phones in US

