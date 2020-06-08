Bitcoin News Roundup for June 8, 2020
As bitcoin traders struggle to bust through $10,000, thereâs a new claimant to the title of Satoshi Nakamoto.Â CoinDeskâs Markets Daily Podcast is back with your bitcoin news roundup.
Todayâs bitcoin news:
As Bitcoiners Eye Inflation Boost, Wall Street Sees Barely Any for Five Years
Bitcoinâs Quiet Progress Is Pointing Toward a Better Future
Courtesy of CoinTelegraph:Â The Escobars Believe Theyâve Found the Real Satoshi
