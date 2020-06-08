Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin News Roundup for June 8, 2020

Contributor
Adam B. Levine CoinDesk
Published

As bitcoin traders struggle to bust through $10,000, thereâs a new claimant to the title of Satoshi Nakamoto.Â CoinDeskâs Markets Daily Podcast is back with your bitcoin news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts,Â Spotify,Â Pocketcasts,Â Google Podcasts,Â Castbox,Â Stitcher,Â RadioPublicaÂ orÂ RSS.

This episode is sponsored byÂ BitstampÂ andÂ Ciphertrace

Related: Why War Reporting Is the Right Mental Model for Todayâs Media, Feat. Jake Hanrahan

Todayâs bitcoin news:

As Bitcoiners Eye Inflation Boost, Wall Street Sees Barely Any for Five Years

Bitcoinâs Quiet Progress Is Pointing Toward a Better Future

Courtesy of CoinTelegraph:Â The Escobars Believe Theyâve Found the Real Satoshi

Related: Crypto Long & Short: Bitcoinâs Quiet Progress Is Pointing Toward a Better Future

See also: The Power and Peril of the âBitcoin Fixes Thisâ Meme

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts,Â Spotify,Â Pocketcasts,Â Google Podcasts,Â Castbox,Â Stitcher,Â RadioPublicaÂ orÂ RSS.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular