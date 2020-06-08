Bitcoin News Roundup for June 8, 2020

As bitcoin traders struggle to bust through $10,000, thereâs a new claimant to the title of Satoshi Nakamoto.Â CoinDeskâs Markets Daily Podcast is back with your bitcoin news roundup.

For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica or RSS.

Todayâs bitcoin news:

As Bitcoiners Eye Inflation Boost, Wall Street Sees Barely Any for Five Years

Bitcoinâs Quiet Progress Is Pointing Toward a Better Future

Courtesy of CoinTelegraph:Â The Escobars Believe Theyâve Found the Real Satoshi

