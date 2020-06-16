Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin News Roundup for June 16, 2020

Contributor
John Biggs and Adam B. Levine CoinDesk
Published

Stocks keep crypto down while Africa gets Lightning Nodes. Itâs CoinDeskâs Markets Daily Podcast.

Todayâs stories:

Bitcoin Rises to $9.6K as Stocks Cheer Additional US Stimulus Plans

A fresh stimulus âbazookaâ from the Fed Reserve and the U.S. government lifted prices for both stocks and bitcoin.

One Manâs Mission to Deploy Solar-Powered Bitcoin Nodes Across Africa

A Nigerian entrepreneur has released a $500 kit for building solar-powered Lightning nodes in hopes of expanding bitcoin adoption across Africa.

Bitcoin Miner Maker Canaanâs Stock Hits Record Low 1 Month After Halving

Shares of Canaan Creative, one of the few publicly traded crypto miner manufacturers, fell below $2 Monday, their lowest after going public last year.

Mining Pools Distribute $2.4M Transaction Fee After Flood of Phoney Refund Claims [Updated]

Mining pool Ethermine said it would never freeze transaction fees again.Â 

    Most Popular