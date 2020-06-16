Bitcoin News Roundup for June 16, 2020
Stocks keep crypto down while Africa gets Lightning Nodes. Itâs CoinDeskâs Markets Daily Podcast.
For early access before our regular noon Eastern time releases, subscribe withÂ Apple Podcasts,Â Spotify,Â Pocketcasts,Â Google Podcasts,Â Castbox,Â Stitcher,Â RadioPublicaÂ orÂ RSS.
Todayâs stories:
Bitcoin Rises to $9.6K as Stocks Cheer Additional US Stimulus Plans
A fresh stimulus âbazookaâ from the Fed Reserve and the U.S. government lifted prices for both stocks and bitcoin.
One Manâs Mission to Deploy Solar-Powered Bitcoin Nodes Across Africa
A Nigerian entrepreneur has released a $500 kit for building solar-powered Lightning nodes in hopes of expanding bitcoin adoption across Africa.
Bitcoin Miner Maker Canaanâs Stock Hits Record Low 1 Month After Halving
Shares of Canaan Creative, one of the few publicly traded crypto miner manufacturers, fell below $2 Monday, their lowest after going public last year.
Mining Pools Distribute $2.4M Transaction Fee After Flood of Phoney Refund Claims [Updated]
Mining pool Ethermine said it would never freeze transaction fees again.Â
