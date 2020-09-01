Bitcoin Nears $12K as Dollar Declines to 29-Month Low

Bitcoin is drawing bids amid a sell-off in the U.S dollar, with new signs emerging that the largest cryptocurrency is maturing as a global asset class.

At the time of writing, bitcoin is trading near $11,900 â up 2% on the day. Prices reached a high of $11,964 early Tuesday, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenbackâs value against major currencies, is currently trading 0.4% lower at 91.75, the lowest level since April 2018. The greenback is down more than 10% from highs seen in Mach.

âFrom a macro level, the U.S. dollar has continued to fall since Jackson Hole, creating a further buying pressure on bitcoin and broader safe-haven commodities such as gold,â Matthew Dibb, co-founder of Stack, a provider of cryptocurrency trackers and index funds, told CoinDesk in a WhatsApp chat.

Investors are selling dollars, possibly on bets that interest rates in the U.S. would remain low for a long time.

The Federal Reserve now has the room to hold rates low for a prolonged period, having signaled tolerance for high inflation last week.

U.S. inflation expectations have continued to strengthen since Fed Chair Jerome Powellâs inflation speech at Jackson Hole last week.

The 10-year breakeven inflation rate, or the bond marketâs expectation of price pressures over the next ten years, rose to 1.8% on Monday, the highest level since Jan. 2, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

Long-term inflation expectations have more than tripled in the past 5.5 months to 1.8%.

Additional bullish pressure for bitcoin may be stemming from etherâs rise to two-year highs near $470.

âBitcoin is showing significant strength today on the back of recent gains in ethereum and the broader alternative cryptocurrencies,â Dibb said, citing increased buying in the $12,000 call option expiring in September as evidence of the marketâs short-term bullish mood.

The Singapore-based QCP Capital noted in its Telegram channel that âthere was a flurry of put buying on Monday and more of such hedging flows may be seen in the next weeks if bitcon is held below $12,500.â

