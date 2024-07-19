Bitcoin Mining’s Next Big Thing: AI Overdrive

Bitcoin mining, once the darling of digital currencies, is experiencing a revival, but it’s taking a surprising twist. As the price of Bitcoin rises, so do the fortunes of Bitcoin mining companies—at least on the stock market. Yet, there’s a new player in town: artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

The Bitcoin Boom

Bitcoin’s recent price surge has breathed new life into mining companies. Over the past five days, Bitcoin’s price has increased by 7%, and this bump has propelled the stock prices of four out of the five largest publicly traded mining firms by double digits. According to Will Canny and Aoyon Ashraf of CoinDesk, “Private equity firms are finally seeing value in Bitcoin miners, thanks to the rising demand for data centers that can power artificial intelligence-related machines.”

However, it’s not all smooth sailing. Iris Energy Ltd (IREN), the fifth-largest miner in this group, is struggling, with its stock down 15%. The problem, as Culper Research highlighted, is the unsuitability of IREN’s Texas site for AI or HPC uses.

Mining for More Than Bitcoin

Here’s where the plot thickens. Bitcoin miners are increasingly eyeing AI and HPC as new revenue streams. Core Scientific (CORZ), for instance, recently struck a 200-megawatt AI deal with CoreWeave. This move boosted Core Scientific’s stock by an impressive 40%. “Private equity is seeing value in Bitcoin miners because they can pivot to hosting AI machines,” notes CoinDesk’s Will Foxley.

Foxley, however, is skeptical about the feasibility of these transitions. “A lot of these Bitcoin miners are just talking about how they can do AI when in reality they aren’t able to do it,” he tells CoinDesk. This raises questions about how practical it is to repurpose mining facilities for AI.

From Mining Bitcoin to Mining Kaspa

The need for diversification is not just about AI. Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), for example, has been mining Kaspa, a relatively obscure cryptocurrency, since September 2023. “By mining Kaspa, we are able to create a stream of revenue that is diversified from Bitcoin,” says Adam Swick, Marathon’s chief growth officer. While mining other cryptocurrencies may seem like a sideline, it reflects a broader trend of miners seeking additional revenue sources amid Bitcoin’s volatility.

Financial Tactics

The challenges facing Bitcoin miners go beyond market fluctuations. For instance, Core Scientific declared bankruptcy in 2022 amid a tough market environment. The pressure led to a failed hostile takeover attempt by Riot Platforms (RIOT), which tried to acquire Bitfarms (BITF) amid its financial woes.

In an era where companies are pressured to focus on short-term gains, long-term strategies can get sidelined. “Going public requires a shift to a quarterly earnings-focused mindset, which can make companies vulnerable,” observes the article. This short-term focus complicates the long-term planning needed to navigate the volatile crypto market.

Key Takeaway

Bitcoin mining is making a major shift towards AI and high-performance computing (HPC) as firms look to adapt to Bitcoin’s price swings and cash in on the booming demand for data centers. Take Core Scientific’s recent 200-megawatt AI deal with CoreWeave—it’s a perfect example of how repurposing mining facilities for AI can pay off big time. But it’s not all smooth sailing; Iris Energy’s struggles show that diving into AI without the right setup can be risky. Moving forward, the key will be how well mining companies manage to blend AI with their Bitcoin operations and leverage both to boost their bottom line.

