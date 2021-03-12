Bitcoin Mining Manufacturer Ebang Launches Beta Phase for Crypto Exchange

Bitcoin mining machine manufacturer Ebang will launch its new cryptocurrency exchange in an invite-only beta phase on March 15, according to an announcement.

By April, Ebang plans to end the beta phase and fully launch its exchange.

Shares of the company jumped after the announcement, gaining more than 55% since Thursday. Ebang shares were trading above $11 at last check.

The launch comes less than a year after the Nasdaq-listed company announced plans to launch an exchange that would strictly operate outside of China, per CoinDesk’s prior reporting.

In December 2020, Ebang set the end of Q1 2021 as the target date to launch the exchange.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.