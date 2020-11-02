Bitcoin Mining Firm Hut 8 Appoints Jaime Leverton as CEO
Publicly traded mining company Hut 8 announced Jaime Leverton as its new CEO Monday, set to replace interim CEO Jimmy Vaiopoulos on Dec. 1.
- Former CEO Andrew Kiguel stepped down in late April and then-CFO Vaiopoulos was elevated on a temporary basis while the company’s board of directors searched for a permanent replacement. With Leverton’s appointment, Vaiopoulos will return to his prior role for the Toronto-based company.
- Leverton is joining Hut 8 from her current position at eStruxture Data Centers, where she’s chief commercial officer. From Leverton’s LinkedIn profile, it appears her role at Hut 8 will be her first position in the cryptocurrency industry.
