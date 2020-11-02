Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Mining Firm Hut 8 Appoints Jaime Leverton as CEO

Contributor
Zack Voell CoinDesk
Published
Jaime Leverton

Publicly traded mining company Hut 8 announced Jaime Leverton as its new CEO Monday, set to replace interim CEO Jimmy Vaiopoulos on Dec. 1.

  • Former CEO Andrew Kiguel stepped down in late April and then-CFO Vaiopoulos was elevated on a temporary basis while the company’s board of directors searched for a permanent replacement. With Leverton’s appointment, Vaiopoulos will return to his prior role for the Toronto-based company.
  • Leverton is joining Hut 8 from her current position at eStruxture Data Centers, where she’s chief commercial officer. From Leverton’s LinkedIn profile, it appears her role at Hut 8 will be her first position in the cryptocurrency industry.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular