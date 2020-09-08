Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Mining Equipment Maker Canaan Sets $10M Buyback Program

Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Bitcoin mining machines (PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek/Shutterstock)

Canaan, a maker of equipment for the mining of bitcoin, announced on Tuesday its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $10 million, or about 3.3% of outstanding shares.

  • Based in China but listed on the Nasdaq exchange last year, Canaanâs shares have consistently traded below their initial public offering price of about $9 a share, and currently trade for less than $2.
  • Canaan said it will repurchase up to $10 million worth of its American depositary shares (each ADS represents 15 Class A shares) and/or Class A shares directly over a 12-month period starting Sept. 22.Â 
  • Canaan said it plans to finance the buyback using its existing cash balance.Â 

