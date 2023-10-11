Bitcoin Miners Unload 20,000 BTC In A Week, Apple-Backed Right To Repair Is Now A Law In California - Top Headlines Today While US Was Sleeping

US MarketsSilk Road Medical, E2open And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market SessionInvestor Worries Ease Amid Falling Treasury Yields But Stay In 'Fear' ZoneWhy Russell 2000's Performance Is Crucial To Your Investment Strategy Amid Looming Recession ConcernsCathie Wood's Ark Invest Keeps On Cutting Tesla Holdings, Sells More Than $8M Worth Of EV Maker's Shares
CryptoBitcoin Miners Unload 20,000 BTC In A Week, Largest Sell-Off Since April: What's Going On?Arthur Hayes Sees Crisis Larger Than The Great Depression Before End Of Decade, Bitcoin Will Reach $1M By 2026: 'Real Bull Market Starts…'Jim Cramer Is Back With A Jab On Apex Crypto: 'Mr Bitcoin Is About To Go Down Big'— Inverse Cramer RespondsBitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Amid Israel Seizure Of Hamas Crypto Accounts: Analyst Predicts Imminent ETH Collapse By Year-End
US PoliticsDemocratic Senator Claps Back At Kamala Harris Critics: 'Right Now Is The Time To Respect What She's Done And What She Brings'Jamie Raskin Slams Trump For 'Assaults' On Democratic Institutions: 'We Are In A Constitutional Emergency'RFK Jr's Super PAC Nets $11M In Hours After Declaring Independent Presidential Bid, Seeks Tesla CEO Elon Musk's BackingFormer Ohio University Wrestlers Accuse Trump Ally Jim Jordan Of Betrayal: 'He Doesn't Deserve To Be House Speaker'
World PoliticsMarjorie Taylor Greene, Who Opposes Ukraine Aid, Says Support For Israel Is 'Totally Separate' And 'Shouldn't Be Tied Together'US Slams China For Enticing Intelligence Services Official With Money For 'Sensitive Government Information' Following American Sailor's 'Betrayal'Kremlin Blames 'Failure Of United States' Policy In The Middle East' For Israel-Hamas War: 'Unfortunately Unconcerned With Finding Compromises'
US EconomyFed's Rate Hiking Cycle Could End Amid Rising Long-Term Treasury Yields
Israel-Hamas ConflictRon DeSantis Says 'Hamas Needs To Be No More' As Biden Confirms 14 US Casualties And Hostages Taken
TechApple-Backed Right To Repair Is Now A Law In California: Here's What It Means For YouScammed By Reviews On Amazon? Mozilla Firefox Will Soon Come With A Built-In Fake Reviews DetectorApple's Hush-Hush Bonanza Search Engine Deal With Google Has Jumped $10B In Just 3 Years, According To This AnalystWorries Mount For Apple Bulls As Stock Takes A Dive, Analysts Eager For Q4 ResultBank Of America Identifies 6 Global AI Stocks As 'Hidden Gems' With Great PotentialAmazon Reportedly Testing 'Buy Again' Tactic To Lure You Into A Spending Loop As Prime Sign-Ups Slow DownGoogle CEO Sundar Pichai Was Reportedly Worried About The Search Engine And Apple's Deal Having Bad 'Optics'
Electric VehicleTesla's High-Stakes Q3 Earnings Report: Will Margin Erosion Trigger Stock Selloff? 2 Analysts Weigh InNio's Latest Milestone: EV Maker Hits 30M Battery Swaps, Looks To Add More Stations By Year-EndRivian CEO Says Transportation Needs More 'Winners' Amid Tesla Competition: 'Our Success Doesn't Require Someone Else's Failure'
ConsumerFrench Fashion Giant LVMH Posts 9% Organic Revenue Growth In Q3Pepsi CEO Addresses Weight Loss Drug Concerns, Sees No Impact On BusinessCanadian Workers Union Strike On Hold As Tentative Agreement Received: 'General Motors Had No Choice'
CommunicationIs YouTube Now King Of Content? Munster Thinks Google's Video Platform Leaves Netflix In The Dust: 'That Ship Has Sailed'
SpaceNASA's Solar-Eclipse Mission Explained: How 3 Rockets Will Decode Solar Impact On Earth's Atmosphere
FinancialsAs JPMorgan, Citi Kickstart Big Bank Earnings This Week, Analyst Sees Silver Lining In Cloud: 'May Not Take Much For Banks To Produce An Upside Surprise'
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.