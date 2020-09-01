Bitcoin Miners Saw 23% Revenue Increase in August

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin miners enjoyed a 23% increase in revenue during August, driven by higher network fees from increased on-chain transaction volume as bitcoin (BTC) avoided a daily close below $11,000 throughout the entire month.

  • Bitcoin miners generated an estimated $368 million in revenue in August, up from $300 million in July, and the third consecutive monthly increase in miner revenue, according to Coin Metrics data analyzed by CoinDesk.
  • Revenue estimates assume miners sell their bitcoins immediately.
  • Network fees brought in $39 million in August, or 10.7% of total revenue, setting the highest percentage of fee-generated revenue in over 18 months.
  • Correspondingly, average daily fees continued Julyâs upward trend, staying above $2 for the entire month of August, according to Coin Metrics data.

