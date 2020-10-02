Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Miners Saw 11% Revenue Drop in September

Zack Voell CoinDesk
Monthly aggregate bitcoin mining revenue since Jan. 2016

Bitcoin miners generated an estimated $328 million in revenue in September, down 11% from August, according to Coin Metrics data analyzed by CoinDesk.

  • The moderate decrease in revenue came as bitcoin (BTC) stumbled through September, closing the month down 8% after gaining over 25% through July and August.
  • Revenue estimates assume miners sell their BTC immediately.
  • Network fees brought in $26 million in September, or just over 8% of total revenue, down 2 percentage points from fees comprising 10% of revenue in August.
  • Notably, fees as a percentage of total revenue continues a strong upward trend since April after the block subsidy halving in May.
  • Increases in fee revenue are important to sustain the networkÃ¢ÂÂs security as the block reward decreases every four years.
  • BitcoinÃ¢ÂÂs average transaction fee bounced between $1 and $5 through September.
  • As some cryptocurrency traders are rotating funds from altcoins and stablecoins into BTC, miners can have hopes for a higher BTC price and subsequent revenue growth through October.

