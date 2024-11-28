Bitcoin Miners Near $40B Market Cap amid Rising Challenges

Publicly traded Bitcoin miners are closing in on a $40 billion market cap, doubling their value in just seven months as Bitcoin’s price flirts with six-figure highs, according to Farside data. This surge reflects the broader optimism in the crypto space but comes with challenges that miners can’t ignore.

Difficulty Climbs as Revenue Stays Tight

While miners benefit from Bitcoin’s rising price, their revenues tell a tougher story. The block rewards were halved in April, leaving miners with just 450 Bitcoin per day. Additionally, fees paid to miners remain at cycle lows, averaging 10 BTC (about $946,000) as of Nov. 27, per Glassnode. This squeeze is set to intensify, as Bitcoin’s mining difficulty—a measure of how hard it is to mine a block—is expected to rise by another 3%, marking its fifth consecutive increase.

Bitcoin Miners Diversify to Stay Competitive

To tackle these hurdles, many miners are diversifying. Companies like Iris Energy (IREN) are tapping into AI and high-performance computing, while MARA Holdings (MARA) is bolstering its Bitcoin reserves, recently adding 703 BTC after raising $1 billion through a convertible note.

The CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI), a benchmark for the sector, has risen 60% year-to-date but still lags behind Bitcoin’s 113% growth. Miners face a clear choice: adapt or risk being left behind as competition heats up.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $95,259.14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.