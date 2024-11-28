News & Insights

Stocks
IREN

Bitcoin Miners Near $40B Market Cap amid Rising Challenges

November 28, 2024 — 11:41 am EST

Written by Annika Masrani for TipRanks ->

Publicly traded Bitcoin miners are closing in on a $40 billion market cap, doubling their value in just seven months as Bitcoin’s price flirts with six-figure highs, according to Farside data. This surge reflects the broader optimism in the crypto space but comes with challenges that miners can’t ignore.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Difficulty Climbs as Revenue Stays Tight

While miners benefit from Bitcoin’s rising price, their revenues tell a tougher story. The block rewards were halved in April, leaving miners with just 450 Bitcoin per day. Additionally, fees paid to miners remain at cycle lows, averaging 10 BTC (about $946,000) as of Nov. 27, per Glassnode. This squeeze is set to intensify, as Bitcoin’s mining difficulty—a measure of how hard it is to mine a block—is expected to rise by another 3%, marking its fifth consecutive increase.

Bitcoin Miners Diversify to Stay Competitive

To tackle these hurdles, many miners are diversifying. Companies like Iris Energy (IREN) are tapping into AI and high-performance computing, while MARA Holdings (MARA) is bolstering its Bitcoin reserves, recently adding 703 BTC after raising $1 billion through a convertible note.

The CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI), a benchmark for the sector, has risen 60% year-to-date but still lags behind Bitcoin’s 113% growth. Miners face a clear choice: adapt or risk being left behind as competition heats up.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin is sitting at $95,259.14.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IREN
MARA
WGMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.