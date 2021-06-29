Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf to Buy 30K Bitmain Mining Machines
Bitcoin mining company TeraWulf has agreed to purchase 30,000 mining machines from Bitmain.
- In a blog post on Tuesday, Bitmain said TeraWulf will buy Bitmain’s latest generation of miners dubbed the Antminer S19j Pro, which will be delivered from January to June 2022.
- Once the machines have been delivered and deployed, TeraWulf is expected to increase its total mining hash rate by 3 exahashes per second, which means the machines will be able to compute an extra 3 quintillion calculations per second. Quintillion is a number followed by 18 zeros.
- TeraWulf is set for a Nasdaq listing after it agreed to merge with Ikonics, an imaging-technology company whose stock trades on Nasdaq. The combined company will trade under the ticker symbol, “WULF.”
Read more: Bitcoin Miner TeraWulf to Merge With Nasdaq-Listed Ikonics
