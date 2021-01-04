Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Patent Group Completes $200M Capital Raise

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Bitcoin miners

Nasdaq-listed bitcoin mining firm Marathon Patent Group (MARA) has announced the completion of a $200 million capital raise.

  • U.S.-based Marathon reported Monday that following the previously announced shelf offering, it had ended the 2020 fiscal year with $217.6 million in cash and 74,656,549 shares outstanding.
  • The company plans to use the funds to pay for major purchases of bitcoin miners from manufacturer Bitmain, as well as further expand the business.
  • So far, Marathon said it has bought 103,060 miners that, once delivered and deployed, are expected to produce approximately 10.36 EH/s in hash power.
  • It said 15,200 of these units are scheduled to be shipped in the first quarter of 2021. The company is further anticipating installing 4,000 units in February, 6,300 in March and 4,800 in April.
  • If all the miners were deployed immediately, at a bitcoin price of $28,000, “we would produce approximately $618 million in revenue annually and approximately $523 million in gross profit annually,” said Marathon’s chairman and CEO, Merrick Okamoto, citing numbers from mining profit calculators.

Read more: Marathon Patent Agrees to Buy 70K ASIC Miners From Bitmain for $170M

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    #TradeTalks: #Cryptocurrency as an investable asset class with true staying power

    Grayscale Managing Director Michael Sonnenshein joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss how the pieces are coming together for #cryptocurrency as an investable asset class with true staying power.

    Dec 22, 2020

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular