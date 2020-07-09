Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Miner Maker Canaan Drops 3 Directors in Possible Boardroom Coup

Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Canaan co-Chairman Jianping Kong is one of three company directors dropped from the miner maker's business registry. (PoolIn)

Directors of Canaan Creative, a publicly listed bitcoin miner manufacturer, were suddenly dropped from the companyâs business registry, prompting speculation of a power grab.

  • The companyâs official Chinese business registry now lists Nangeng Zhang as the companyâs sole director.
  • Zhangâs title has also changed from chairman and general manager to executive director and general manager.
  • He joined Canaan as CEO in 2015.
  • Four executives in total â Co-chairman Jianping Kong, founder and CFO Jiaxuan Li, non-executive director Qifeng Sun and public affairs director Songhua Tu â have been removed from the registry.
  • All but Songhua Tu had previously been listed as company directors.
  • Both Kong and Li are still listed on the registry as part of Canaanâs âcore team.â
  • According to the registryâs changelog, the update took place on July 6.
  • Sources speaking to Chinese media said Canaan is wracked by an internal struggle between Zhang, who is based in Beijing, and the directors at the companyâs headquarters in the southern city of Hangzhou.
  • Itâs unclear whatâs behind the dispute, but thereâs speculation it could be over Canaanâs long-term strategy.
  • Some have compared the takeover at Canaan to the bitter conflict currently raging between the two co-founders of rival bitcoin miner maker Bitmain.
  • Bitmainâs Micree Zhan and Jihan Wu have been struggling over who controls the company for months.
  • Canaan reported a net revenue loss of nearly $150 million in 2019 and another loss of $5.6 million in Q1 2020.
  • Listed on Nasdaq, Canaanâs share price has more than halved since the bitcoin halving event to under $2 at press time.
  • Canaan has not yet updated the Securities and Exchange Commission with the changes in senior management.
  • The last significant filing was the company's annual report on April 15, which still lists the original board of directors.

Also read: Bitcoin Miner Maker Canaanâs Stock Hits Record Low 1 Month After Halving

    CoinDesk

