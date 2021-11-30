Companies
ADEX

Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure to go public via $3.3 bln SPAC deal

Contributor
Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure will go public by merging with blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp in a deal valuing the combined company at about $3.3 billion.

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Bitcoin miner Griid Infrastructure will go public by merging with blank-check firm Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp ADEX.N in a deal valuing the combined company at about $3.3 billion.

Griid Infrastructure will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "GRDI" after its deal with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Adit EdTech said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8067490824;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADEX

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular