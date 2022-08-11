Bitcoin Miner Genesis Digital Secures 708 MW Capacity, Expects To Create 600 Jobs

The U.S. based bitcoin miner looks to create over new 600 jobs and scale beyond the secured 708 MW capacity.

Genesis Digital Assets, one the leading industrial bitcoin miners in the U.S., just acquired an additional 708 megawatts (MW) of operating capacity with the potential to scale, per a press release.

"We're very pleased with the pace of our U.S. expansion,” said Andrey Kim, COO of Genesis. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to scale our capacity and while the market remains volatile, we remain more committed than ever to executing on our mission to provide the infrastructure that powers the Bitcoin network."

Furthermore, the mining company expects to create more than 130 full-time jobs with an added 495 construction jobs for local communities in Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"Every day, we are given a chance to create meaningful and lasting relationships by creating job opportunities for the local communities in which we operate,” commented Lydia Nyarko, global head of HR at Genesis.

Of course, not all miners are experiencing the same growth and expansion Genesis currently is. The ecosystem has witnessed varying amounts of capitulation, though some firms have managed to increase their holdings despite market downtrends. Even still, Genesis looks forward to the creation of job opportunities for those looking to indulge themselves in the mining industry.

“Witnessing our organization grow has been incredibly fulfilling! Bitcoin mining offers access to an exciting career path with lots of potential to grow as the industry becomes larger and larger in the years ahead,” Nyarko stated.

Genesis was founded in 2013 and has amassed over 20 industrial-scale bitcoin mining facilities with over 300,000 miners that have reportedly mined over $1 billion in bitcoin.

