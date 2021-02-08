Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms to Raise $31M in Sale of Shares to Institutional Investors

Canadian bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms (BITF) has entered into a multi-million dollar agreement for a private placement of shares with institutional investors, marking the firm’s third financing sale in a month.

According to a press release on Monday, the firm expects gross proceeds of around CAD$40 million (US$31.3 million) via the sale in the U.S. of 11,560,695 common shares, alongside the option to buy another tranche of the same amount of common shares, all at the price of CAD$3.46 (US$ 2.71) per share.

The net proceeds of the private placement will be put towards the acquisition of additional miners, expanding infrastructure and growing working capital, according to the company.

“This additional financing will allow us to further grow,” said Bitfarms’ CEO Emiliano Grodzki. “We are … pleased to continue to expand our institutional presence in the U.S.”

The private placement is expected to close on Wednesday pending approval by Calgary-based TSX Venture Exchange.

See also: Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Closes $15M Brokered Private Placement

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.