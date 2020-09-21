Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms Leases 2,000 Rigs From BlockFills, Has Option for Up to 7,000 More

Canadian cryptocurrency miner Bitfarms Ltd. will lease 2,000 WhatsMiner M31S rigs from market-maker BlockFills as the Bitcoin networkâs ever-increasing difficulty rate turns up the heat on mining outfits.

Bitfarmsâ new equipment will add 360 petahashes of mining power by the end of October, according to a press release.

The lease, set to last 24 months, comes with a 9.5% interest rate as well as a purchase option.

BlockFills may furnish Bitfarms with even more miners by the the end of 2020, depending on equipment availability. The pair signed a non-binding letter of intent for up to 7,000 additional miners.

Last quarter, Bitfarms mined 815 bitcoins â a high point among publicly traded miners. But it also lost $3.7 million as the entire mining market adjusted to COVID-19 challenges as well as the ramifications of the bitcoin halving.

Bitcoinâs price recovery, repeated breaks above the $10,000 and $11,000 thresholds, and record-high network difficulty are forcing mining companies around the world to bulk up their computing power.

