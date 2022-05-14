Bitcoin Might Be in the Red, but It Is Turning Green

What if I told you that Christmas lights in the United States use more electricity than Bitcoin mining does? Or what if I told you Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) uses half as much energy as the banking or gold industries?

It is also true that Bitcoin mining uses more energy than the entire country of Switzerland. There is no doubt that it is a lot of energy.

The discussion here isn't to justify Bitcoin's energy usage. Rather, the aim is to shed light on how Bitcoin will become a green technology and that the recent portrayal of Bitcoin as a waste of energy will become a moot point. Investors should appreciate that when energy usage stops being controversial, Bitcoin's price will no longer be dragged down by environmentalists and politicians alike.

Critics are always the loudest

Over the last few years, the king of cryptocurrency has found itself in the crosshairs of mainstream media due to the energy-intensive process of mining. It has become common for any major news outlet to write a hit piece on Bitcoin's energy usage.

Yet it seems that Bitcoin's transition to a greener technology has not received as much attention.

There are numerous examples of how Bitcoin mining has evolved into an eco-friendlier technology. For example, Bitcoin miners are incentivized to use the cheapest form of energy because that means more profits. And as renewable energy sources become cheaper, they will begin to use those.

Luckily, experts estimate that renewable energy capacity will be 50% higher over the period of 2021 to 2026 than it was from 2015 to 2020. As this energy becomes more common, Bitcoin will be a renewable currency -- something our banking and gold industries can only dream of.

Bitcoin changes the narrative

Other interesting trends have begun to unravel more recently. One of the world's most valuable oil producers by market cap, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), started to power Bitcoin mining computers with unused natural gas that would have otherwise just been burned off. While not entirely green, it is an innovative way to put unused energy to use.

Even local governments are joining in. The City of Fort Worth, Texas, announced that they would begin mining Bitcoin. Knowing that this could be perceived poorly, officials made it a priority to use mining equipment that doesn't use a lot of energy. The three machines they chose will use less power than the average household vacuum.

The most compelling development comes from one of the world's largest Bitcoin mining companies, Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA). In an announcement last month, the company promised to be carbon neutral by the end of 2022.

A better future

It will only mean great things for Bitcoin's price if this momentum continues. Imagine a decentralized currency that is carbon neutral or runs completely on renewable energy. That is a true modern marvel.

Industry leaders like Exxon, Marathon, and even the City of Fort Worth are showing the world the possibilities Bitcoin has to offer. More will follow. It won't be overnight, but as the digital currency revolution becomes reality, Bitcoin should ascend to new highs in due time.

Given the recent pullback, investors should consider a long position in Bitcoin at this time. Even if Bitcoin is in the red now, I believe it will be green for the long haul.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Bitcoin wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.