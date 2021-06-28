Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Meets Resistance at $35K; Support at $30K

Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading lower after a brief 5% bounce on Sunday. The cryptocurrency stalled around $35,000 resistance and could find support around $30,000, which is the bottom of a month-long trading range.

  • The relative strength index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is declining near overbought territory. This is similar to last week, which preceded a near 15% price drop.
  • Buyers were able to defend $30,000 support last week, registering a higher low from the June 22 shakeout. This means sideways trading could persist until a decisive breakout above $40,000 or breakdown below $30,000 occurs.
  • Bitcoin is still in relief mode following the May sell-off and is up about 7% over the past week, although upside appears limited below $40,000 given the intermediate-term downtrend.

