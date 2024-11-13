Bitcoin May Hit $100,000 Faster Than Expected

It’s been just over seven days since Trump was re-elected as president of the United States, and bitcoin is up over $18,800 (25.3%) at the time of writing. And it’s currently steamrolling its way towards $100,000.

I cannot lie, this is all happening way faster than even I expected.

$100,000 has, for the last four years, been the magic number Bitcoiners have been laser-focused hitting. It felt like there was consensus among Bitcoiners during the 2021 bull run that we were guaranteed to hit this target. But alas, the 2021 bull run underperformed most people’s expectations, with bitcoin’s price only reaching a high of $69,000 (which in retrospect, was a great run considering the low of the previous bear market was ~$3,000), $100,000 bitcoin was put on hold. But now, we’re almost there.

I feel like the price of BTC loves to do the opposite of what everything thinks it will do. Just when everyone thinks bitcoin is going to rip forever, bitcoin’s price falls or stagnates and vice versa (which is why it might not be so safe to assume we’re going straight to $100,000 from here).

Even I’m guilty of this, as I’ve been telling myself for a long time that the battle for $100k is going to be extremely tough with the amount of sell pressure I was predicting there to be. I think $100k is a number at which traders, ETF buyers, and OG whales may take some profit and that it would be an uphill battle to get there. And it still very may well be, considering we are only at $93,000 currently. But since Trump won the election, there has been practically no sell pressure, and we’re slicing through new all time highs like a warm knife through butter.

Bitcoin is now up over $5,500 (6.22%) today alone. If Bitcoin continues this momentum, we could see $100,000 BTC literally any day now — including even today. Nothing is off the table. Throw all your models out the window, they’re all being broken by the buying pressure from these ETFs and those trying to front-run the U.S. government’s implementing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Bitcoin is on its path to taking on gold as a legit reserve asset. $100k is the next big milestone for bitcoin to hit along this journey, and it may just come faster than expected.

