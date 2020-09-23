Bitcoin Market Weakening After Macro-Based Sell-Off, On-Chain Data Suggests

Key bitcoin (BTC) on-chain metrics have flipped bearish this week, suggesting the top cryptocurrency by market cap may extend its recent price losses in the short term.

On Tuesday, the net inflow of bitcoin to exchanges (measured by the total change in exchange balances) was 36,800 BTC â the biggest single-day rise since the markets crash on March 13, according to data source Chainalysis.

âSince Sept. 20, the net daily inflow of bitcoins to exchanges have been increasing and trade intensity has been declining,â Philip Gradwell, an economist at Chainalysis, told CoinDesk.

This, he said, âindicates a weakening market.â

The uptick in net inflows represents an increase in selling pressure, since investors typically move coins from their wallets to exchanges when they see a possible need to liquidate their holdings.

Further, bitcoinâs trade intensity, which measures the number of times an inflowing coin is traded, fell to a one-year low of 1.75 on Tuesday.

Thatâs a sign there were not enough buyers to absorb the spiking inflow of coins.

Trade intensity has declined from 4.93 to 1.75 in the last three days.

âThere is a lot of inventory building on exchanges and fewer buyers willing to trade. These conditions tend to lead to price declines,â Gradwell said.

Long-term bull bias intact

Bitcoin fell by over 4.5% on Monday as investors bought the safe-haven U.S. dollar, but sold equities, gold and other fiat currencies on renewed coronavirus concerns.

The drop set the stage for a continuation of the pullback from August highs above $12,400, according to the technical charts.

Immediate supports are seen at $10,000 and $9,868 (Sept. 8 low).

However, while bitcoin may suffer deeper declines in the short-term, the overall bias remains bullish.

âWe are still above $10,000, only the third time bitcoin has maintained this price level for multiple weeks, and long-term investors are buying bitcoin in increasing amounts,â Gradwell noted.

The options market is also showing bullish bias on the longer time frames.

The three- and six-month put-call skews remain below zero, a sign that bullish call options are drawing higher demand or prices compared to bearish put options.

At press time, bitcoin is trading near $10,477, up slightly on the day, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.

