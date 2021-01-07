Bitcoin Magazine’s Guide To Exchange Scaling Support

Bitcoin exchanges are the single most popular method for acquiring BTC, offering marketplaces where users can transfer fiat or digital currencies for sats.

But not all exchanges are created equal — some are decentralized, some adhere to strict KYC/AML requirements and some protect user funds better than others. And when it comes to support for some of Bitcoin’s more recent protocol changes and second layer innovations, the differences between exchanges are even more stark.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most popular bitcoin exchanges and indicated whether or not they support some of Bitcoin’s most central efficiency upgrades.

Binance:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: No

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No

Liquid Support For Deposits: No

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No

Bitfinex:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: Yes

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Liquid Support For Deposits: Yes

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Bitaroo:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: Yes

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Liquid Support For Deposits: No

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No

BitMEX:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: No

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No

Liquid Support For Deposits: Planned

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: Planned

Bitstamp:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: No

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No

Liquid Support For Deposits: No

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No

Cash App:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: No

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No

Liquid Support For Deposits: No

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No

Coinbase

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: No

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No

Liquid Support For Deposits: No

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No

Gemini:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: No

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No

Liquid Support For Deposits: No

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No

Kraken:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: Planned

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: Planned

Liquid Support For Deposits: No

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No

River:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: Yes

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Liquid Support For Deposits: No

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No

Swan:

SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes

SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes

Lightning Support For Deposits: No

Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No

Liquid Support For Deposits: No

Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No

Matt Odell contributed research for this article.

