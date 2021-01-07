Bitcoin Magazine’s Guide To Exchange Scaling Support
Bitcoin exchanges are the single most popular method for acquiring BTC, offering marketplaces where users can transfer fiat or digital currencies for sats.
But not all exchanges are created equal — some are decentralized, some adhere to strict KYC/AML requirements and some protect user funds better than others. And when it comes to support for some of Bitcoin’s more recent protocol changes and second layer innovations, the differences between exchanges are even more stark.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the most popular bitcoin exchanges and indicated whether or not they support some of Bitcoin’s most central efficiency upgrades.
Binance:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: No
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No
Liquid Support For Deposits: No
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No
Bitfinex:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: Yes
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Liquid Support For Deposits: Yes
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Bitaroo:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: Yes
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Liquid Support For Deposits: No
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No
BitMEX:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: No
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No
Liquid Support For Deposits: Planned
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: Planned
Bitstamp:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: No
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No
Liquid Support For Deposits: No
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No
Cash App:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: No
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No
Liquid Support For Deposits: No
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No
Coinbase
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: No
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No
Liquid Support For Deposits: No
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No
Gemini:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: No
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No
Liquid Support For Deposits: No
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No
Kraken:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: Planned
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: Planned
Liquid Support For Deposits: No
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No
River:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: Yes
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Liquid Support For Deposits: No
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No
Swan:
SegWit Support For Deposits: Yes
SegWit Support For Withdrawals: Yes
Lightning Support For Deposits: No
Lightning Support For Withdrawals: No
Liquid Support For Deposits: No
Liquid Support For Withdrawals: No
Matt Odell contributed research for this article.
