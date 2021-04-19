Bitcoin Magazine's Art Director To Auction Guy Fawkes Painting For Bitcoin

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of art crafted by the creative force behind Bitcoin Magazine, here’s your chance.

Although I’ve been working my dream job here at Bitcoin Magazine since September 2017, I have only published one other article. I hope to write more after the conference, but for now, I will use this platform to shamelessly shill the fact that I am auctioning a painting with Scarce.City on April 20, 2021.



Scarce City is an amazing new project that has been paving the way for bitcoin fine art auctions. We have teamed up with them for the conference and I can’t wait to show everyone what we have planned. It is truly an honor to offer this painting for auction on a platform that has such an amazing vision for art and bitcoin.

The following is the description from the auction page:

This is an original painting created over the timespan of March 21, 2020, to April 16, 2021. It was painted as a personal project while working as the art director of BTC Inc. (Bitcoin Magazine, Bitcoin 2021 Conference). It has been hanging in the Nashville headquarters, where I have been working on it. It will be available at auction on April 20, 2021, only for bitcoin.

It is mostly acrylic paint and charcoal and ash, with one small piece of shredded paper on hand-stretched canvas.

I planned to leave it untitled, until that one small piece of shredded paper fell out of a bag and onto my table to reveal a simple message in all caps: FOR ALL.

I feel proud and fortunate to have my position here at Bitcoin Magazine. Having a solid understanding of Bitcoin is a necessity for all, and our mission is to advance this knowledge across the planet with the goal of hyperbitcoinization. The need to preserve an individual's right to privacy (self-sovereignty) is paramount throughout this revolution and in perpetuity. The Guy Fawkes mask, to me, will always represent this right to self-sovereignty.

As we embark on this journey together to end fiat once and for all, we must not let privacy become a privilege but a self-evident right FOR ALL.

It is my privilege to auction this piece on Scarce City, a pioneer in bitcoin fine art auctions.

– Tommy Marcheschi

Art Director, BTC Inc



Happy 4/20 and thanks for checking out my art!

