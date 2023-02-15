Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine Launches First Print Issue

Eastern Europe will soon see its first print publication out of Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine, aimed at enabling freedom through Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine, the authoritative source of news, expert opinions and various information about the industry in Ukraine, has announced the release of its first printed publication, "Bitcoin. Freedom. Ukraine."

This first issue will focus solely on Bitcoin and its decentralized technology, giving Ukrainians the opportunity to truly dive into the Bitcoin rabbit hole. In addition, it will feature a first-of-its-kind rating of bitcoin owners in Ukraine, which will include both well-known personalities and completely non-public Ukrainians.

"This number is the first call, a challenge, a provocation and an attempt to reach the reader, to arouse an intellectual and cultural protest against the current fiat system," said Victoria Zaichenko, publisher of Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine.

The magazine is also organizing the "Follow Bitcoin" conference on February 17, 2023 in Kyiv to present the print edition. The event will feature world-class speakers including Alex Gladstein, Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation; Peter Todd, one of the original developers of Bitcoin Core, and Mike Germano, President of Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin Magazine Ukraine was established as a brand in November 2021 and started publishing online in the summer of 2022. It has quickly become the go-to source of information about the Bitcoin industry in Ukraine, with its articles being read by Ukrainians in over 80 countries worldwide. The non-governmental organization Human Rights Foundation also recognized its efforts and allocated a $25,000 grant to the publication for the development of the Bitcoin community in Ukraine.

