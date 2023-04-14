Bitcoin Magazine to Auction Historic Magazine Covers As 1 of 1 Inscriptions

Historic 1/1 Ordinal inscriptions of the first 23 covers printed by Bitcoin’s oldest publication are up for grabs.

Bitcoin Magazine is launching its first-ever Ordinals collection, "Bitcoin Magazine Historic Covers." The collection features 1/1 inscriptions of the first 23 covers ever printed by Bitcoin Magazine, representing the publication's journey from its founding in 2012 to Bitcoin’s 10th anniversary in 2019.

The collection will be sold in a trust-minimized Dutch auction on the Gamma marketplace on Saturday, April 15. The launch will showcase cutting-edge auction technology in the Ordinals market that leverages partially-signed Bitcoin transactions (PSBT) to minimize trust in the auction process. Gamma will be releasing this technology with Bitcoin Magazine as a launch partner, providing buyers with a transparent and trust-minimized buying experience and ensuring the release of the inscription to the winning bid is automatic through the rules of the Bitcoin protocol.



Bitcoin Magazine Historic Covers collection offers a unique and limited-edition representation of Bitcoin Magazine's journey and captures the spirit of the Bitcoin community and the evolution of the Bitcoin landscape from the early days in 2012 until Bitcoin’s 10th anniversary in 2019. Each winner of a Historic Cover inscription will also receive a physical copy of the Bitcoin Magazine issue they purchased, further highlighting the unique history and scarcity of these publications.



David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, said, "We're experimenting at the edge of Bitcoin innovation and venturing into uncharted territory. Our Historic Covers collection is the start of Bitcoin Magazine's journey in the world of Ordinals. We're thrilled to offer our readers and the Bitcoin community a chance to own a piece of Bitcoin history."

The launch of the Ordinals collection by Bitcoin Magazine marks a new era in the world of Bitcoin, where fans and enthusiasts of the cryptocurrency can own a piece of history.

