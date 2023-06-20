Bitcoin Magazine PRO And Samara Asset Group Launch Bitcoin Alpha Competition, Offering $1 Million Seed Capital For Top Bitcoin Fund Manager

Disclaimer: BTC Inc. is the parent company of both Bitcoin Magazine and Bitcoin Amsterdam.

Bitcoin Magazine PRO and the Samara Asset Group have announced the Bitcoin Alpha competition, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at discovering the next top bitcoin fund manager. The winner of the competition will receive $1 million in seed capital and operational infrastructure to launch their own fund, with the announcement set to take place at the Bitcoin Amsterdam conference in October 2023.

The competition provides an opportunity for emerging managers and hedge funds to showcase their investment strategies to high-net-worth Bitcoin investors and institutional allocators, as well as connect with the Bitcoin community.

Christian Keroles, BTC Inc. General Manager and Bitcoin Amsterdam conference organizer, expressed excitement about the competition's potential to democratize investing and engage with the vibrant Bitcoin community, saying the contest “will empower emerging managers and hedge funds to showcase their strategies to high-net-worth Bitcoin investors and institutional allocators.”

Samara Asset Group CEO, Patrick Lowry, highlighted the growing interest in Bitcoin among the world's financial minds. “We at Samara are excited to meet these emerging asset managers and look forward to seeding the best-of-the-best with $1 million in the Bitcoin Alpha Competition,” Lowry commented. Samara Asset Group is an alternative asset manager with a “hyperfocus on alpha-generating strategies and Bitcoin.”

The competition format involves an open-application window for submissions from June 20 to July 31, followed by a vetting process and the announcement of finalists in September and October. The winner will be announced on the main stage at Bitcoin Amsterdam on October 12, 2023. Those interested in learning more about the competition can visit https://b.tc/conference/bitcoin-alpha.

