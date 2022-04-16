Bitcoin Magazine Partners With NBA Stars For Ukrainian Relief

Bitcoin Magazine partnered with two NBA stars to drive humanitarian relief efforts for those affected by the Ukrainian conflict with a new “Shoe-R” code.

Svi Mykhailiuk of the Toronto Raptors and Alex Len from the Sacramento Kings collaborated with the Ukrainian branch of Bitcoin Magazine to support this bitcoin-based fundraising campaign. Mykhailiuk will debut a customized pair of sneakers from Nike emblazoned with the world’s first “Shoe-R” code, a bitcoin wallet address in QR code format, in round one of the NBA playoffs tonight. And although the Kings season is finished, Len will also be showing his support for the cause by posting about it on social media.

“The world is united in support of people whose lives have been torn apart by the invasion of Ukraine, and we’re determined to do our bit by making it easy for anyone to donate to humanitarian relief efforts,” said Mike Germano, Publisher of Bitcoin Magazine. “The conflict in Ukraine is the first truly modern war, where information, fake news and censorship are every bit as important as kinetic weapons.”

“Bitcoin is an incredibly powerful weapon against financial censorship, whether it’s an authoritarian regime shutting down NGO bank accounts - or Trudeau doing the same to supporters of the ‘trucker protests,’” Germano added.

Those looking to donate would simply need to scan the shoes of one of the players mentioned above. People looking to support the initiative can also visit b.tc/Ukraine to donate in bitcoin or a range of other other major currencies.

“What’s happening in our homeland is a tragedy, but we are heartened by the incredible support and generosity shown by people across the world,” said Mykhailiuk and Len in a joint-statement for the release.

“We’re bitcoiners ourselves, so we know Bitcoin is the most effective way of sending money instantly to those that need it; quickly, with minimal cost, and immune to censorship by local authorities. Every satoshi will go to help our friends, families and neighbors - and of course the aid agencies and charities whose help is beyond price,” they added.

Mykhailiuk will be showcasing his “Shoe-R code” sneakers at the Raptors’ first playoff game versus Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia PA today at 6PM EST. All proceeds will be donated to Hope for Ukraine, part of the Len-D A Hand Foundation, the charity that is playing a leading role in providing humanitarian assistance to refugees and others affected by the war in Ukraine.

