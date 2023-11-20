Bitcoin Magazine Launches Bitcoin Crocs

Bitcoin X Crocs: Bitcoin Magazine is releasing a limited run of the first and only Bitcoin Crocs shoe. The sound money footwear is crafted in the iconic Crocs clog style and features the classic orange Bitcoin logo atop a black base color. Each of the 2,100 pairs of Bitcoin Crocs will come with a custom Bitcoin Magazine logo Jibbitz™. Click the image above to buy now!

Bitcoin Magazine President Mike Germano noted the relevance of Crocs to the Bitcoin brand, saying: “Just like Bitcoin, people have said Crocs are dead for many years, only to be proven wrong time and time again. After all, Bitcoin and Crocs each have passionate communities. We wanted to recognize that passion by releasing Bitcoin Crocs for both to enjoy.”



Bitcoin Magazine is the exclusive merchant for the new Bitcoin Crocs Collection produced in a partnership between Bitcoin Magazine and Collect and Hodl, the progenitor of the Bitcoin Pez Dispenser.



The pre-sale begins Monday 11/20 and will be capped at 2,100 pairs produced for magic internet money enjoyers and comfort-minded podiatric connoisseurs alike.



Later this year Bitcoin Magazine will be offering a 5 pack of Bitcoin-themed Jibbitz™, with designs to be announced and revealed at a later date.

