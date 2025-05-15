Bitcoin Magazine



Bitcoin Magazine Launches “The Bitcoin for Corporations Show” Hosted by Pierre Rochard, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company

Bitcoin Magazine is proud to announce the launch of a new flagship series: “The Bitcoin for Corporations Show,” hosted by Pierre Rochard, CEO of The Bitcoin Bond Company. Pierre brings financial expertise and a decade-long track record of advocating for Bitcoin’s investment potential.

Following the momentum of the recent Bitcoin for Corporations 2025 event, hosted by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), this new show will serve as a dedicated platform to accelerate corporate Bitcoin adoption and demystify cutting-edge financial strategies for commercial, enterprise, and institutional market participants.

Each episode will feature exclusive interviews with global leaders in Bitcoin, treasury management, and corporate finance—including executives from Bitcoin for Corporations member firms such as Strategy and Metaplanet, the first publicly traded company in Japan to hold Bitcoin on its balance sheet. Viewers will gain first-hand insight into complex topics including:

Using convertible bonds to finance Bitcoin acquisitions

to finance Bitcoin acquisitions Techniques for harvesting Bitcoin’s volatility as a balance sheet advantage

as a balance sheet advantage The emerging design space for financial products built on Bitcoin

The show builds on the success of the Bitcoin for Corporations initiative, which has now expanded to include 17 companies across the Americas, Asia, and Europe—a fast-growing network committed to exploring how Bitcoin can drive long-term value creation in the corporate world.

“We’re seeing a historic convergence of corporate finance and Bitcoin,” said Rochard. “This show is about giving CFOs, board members, and institutional allocators the tools they need to navigate that intersection. Whether it’s leveraging Bitcoin’s volatility or understanding the future of debt and equity markets built on sound money, we’ll be breaking it down for serious decision-makers.”

Bitcoin: The Corporate Finance Revolution w/ Pierre Rochard | Bitcoin for Corporations Ep. 1

About Bitcoin Magazine

Founded in 2012, Bitcoin Magazine is the original and most trusted source for news, analysis, and thought leadership on Bitcoin and its transformative potential. Through multimedia content, global events, and strategic partnerships, Bitcoin Magazine connects and educates the world’s leading investors, technologists, and policymakers.

