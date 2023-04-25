Bitcoin Magazine Books Releases "The Philosophy Of Bitcoin"

Álvaro D. María’s hit Spanish Bitcoin book has been translated into English for an entirely new audience.

Bitcoin Magazine Books, the book publishing branch of BTC Inc., has announced the release of "The Philosophy of Bitcoin" by Álvaro D. María in English. The book was originally published in Spanish in 2022 as "La Filosofía de Bitcoin" and received much attention for its unique exploration of Bitcoin's disruptive nature to civilization. Ellen Sullivan, the publisher of Bitcoin Magazine Books, said that it's a great privilege to work with Álvaro and to deliver his groundbreaking work to English-speaking readers. "We plan to honor that commitment with a launch that we hope will be heard around the world. Everyone, Bitcoiners or not, should read this book."

"The Philosophy of Bitcoin" delves into the nature of Bitcoin and its political implications. The author, Álvaro D. María, with his unique background in philosophy and law, analyzes its innovations and explains why institutions are being challenged as a result of Bitcoin's emergence. In the book, he argues that Bitcoin is comparable to other revolutionary technologies like gunpowder or the internet. Through a deep philosophical exploration, readers will learn how Bitcoin is changing the way we think about money, power, and the role of the State in society.

According to María, "Bitcoin redefines the right to property by making it absolute and poses a new challenge to states, opening the door to new political forms by changing the current bargaining power. If gunpowder accelerated the passage from the Middle Ages to the Modern Age, Bitcoin will help accelerate the passage to the Information Age."

"The Philosophy of Bitcoin" is available now in the Bitcoin Magazine Shop, and Álvaro D. María will be signing copies of his book at Bitcoin 2023 at the Book Signing Booth. This is a unique opportunity for readers to meet the author and delve deeper into the ideas presented in his book. Bitcoin Magazine Books is committed to bringing high-quality, thought-provoking literature about Bitcoin to a wider audience. "The Philosophy of Bitcoin" is the latest addition to their growing catalog of Bitcoin-related books. They are excited to share this book with their readers and look forward to continuing to publish more works that explore the fascinating world of Bitcoin.

