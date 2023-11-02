Bitcoin Magazine and Nitrobetting.eu Present "The Bitcoin Halving Challenge"

NitroBetting.eu, a leading Bitcoin-exclusive sportsbook, has joined hands with Bitcoin Magazine to introduce an exciting new contest, The Bitcoin Halving Challenge.

This innovative contest offers participants a unique opportunity to put their Bitcoin market prediction skills to the test. A pool of 50 winners with the most accurate predictions will share a total prize of 1 Bitcoin.

The contest opened for registration on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 and will remain open until March 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm EST. Interested participants can submit their guess at www.bitcoinhalving.com.

Anyone over 18 years old can participate. To qualify for the prize pool and be eligible for withdrawal of winnings, participants must have or create a verified NitroBetting.eu account.

The challenge offers a remarkable 1 Bitcoin grand prize, which will be distributed among the top 50 participants whose predictions come closest to the price of Bitcoin at the time of the 2024 expected Bitcoin halving event. The most accurate prediction will win 0.5 BTC.

"Bitcoiners love to forecast the future price of Bitcoin. Our aim was to create a competition that could identify the most precise predictor. We are thrilled to partner with Nitrobetting.eu, a respected and long-standing presence in the Bitcoin community, to offer a significant reward," said Mike Germano, President at Bitcoin Magazine.

Most Bitcoin prognosticators expect the halving event to occur on April 13, 2024.

A Bitcoin halving occurs when rewards for mining are cut in half. Since 2020, Bitcoin nodes that mine to validate transactions have been awarded 6.25 bitcoins for each successfully mined block. Once the halving happens, 3.125 bitcoins will go to nodes for completing blocks.

"The Bitcoin Halving Challenge" guarantees excitement, competition, and an opportunity to win substantial prizes while engaging with the market. With Nitrobetting.eu support, the contest is poised to become a highlight in the bitcoin community, offering more BTC bets and engaging propositions to all participants.

For more information about the contest and to register, please visit www.bitcoinhalving.com.

