Bitcoin Looks Bullish Amid Mass Adoption (Video Included)

Bitcoin: Bends But Doesn’t Break

Over the past year, Bitcoin has shaken off lousy news, such as the FTX collapse, and climbed the proverbial “wall of worry” to double in price.

“The Halvening”

Last month, Bitcoin experienced its “halving event.” This event occurs approximately every four years, reducing the rate at which new Bitcoins are created by half.

Historically, Bitcoin tends to retreat slightly in the days after the halving event before ripping higher over the next year, thanks to more scarcity and the inflation controls inherent in the world’s largest cryptocurrency. The first three halvings produced gains of 9,133%, 281%, and 562% one year later!

Election Year Seasonality

Seasonality in markets refers to the tendency of stocks or assets to exhibit certain patterns or trends during specific times of the year. Recurring events, such as holidays, economic cycles, or seasonal trends in various industries can influence these patterns. In fact, investors who simply followed historical seasonal trends for US equities in 2023 dramatically outperformed. For Bitcoin, presidential election years are incredibly bullish. In the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Though the sample size is small because of Bitcoin’s relatively short existence, the numbers are robust enough to consider.

Mass Adoption Dominoes are Beginning to Fall

However seasonality and the halving are not the only bullish catalysts for Bitcoin. Payment juggernaut Block ( SQ ) (formerly Square) announced it will invest 10% of its gross profit from Bitcoin products into Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy ( MSTR ),the first company to adopt the Bitcoin standard, has climbed 750% over the past five years. Meanwhile, El Salvador has already adopted Bitcoin. Could these be the first dominoes to fall before mass adoption?

It sure seems that way. According to a recent SEC filing BNP Paribas, the second-largest European Bank bought Blackrock’s wildly popular IBIT Bitcoin ETF.

Adding to the barrage of positive Crypto news is Coinbase ( COIN ). The leading crypto exchange announced EPS of $4.4, smashing the Street’s estimate of $1.07.

But is it too late to join the Bitcoin trade? Retail sentiment says no. Despite its strong performance, Bitcoin interest is hovering near multi-year lows, a sign that retail hasn’t jumped onboard yet.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (SQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.