Bitcoin Limits External Influence On South America

World powers are fighting to influence policy in South America, but bitcoin prevents outside powers from exerting subversive pressure in the region.

This is an opinion editorial by Vinicius Piscini, a bitcoin pleb.

Despite the great growth potential of countries in Latin America, such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile and even Paraguay, external influences contribute to the stagnation and purposeful economic decline of these countries. We can affirm that the international protagonism that such potential would provide in normal times of fair competition is dwarfed by the manipulations of great powers, prominently the U.S. and China..

Several players are interested in exerting their influence in the developing world. The American financial system, characterized by the hegemony of the dollar in international reserves and the relevance of American monetary policy for other countries, ensures that the U.S. is on an unreachable footing in the diplomatic arena. Bitcoin can be a scourge for this, thanks to its decentralized system and, more importantly, the fact that it has no controlling body (not even a known founder), making it impossible for unfair competition.

Chinese Competition

When we analyze Chinese interference tactics, we observe the predatory lending by which China has completely dominated countries like the Maldives and Sri Lanka. This is currently happening in many South American countries too. There is also the direct creation of military bases, such as in Paraje Quintuco in the Neuquén province in Argentina being built under the guise of a space station. Other than this, we see the great influence that the Chinese system exerts all over the continent in the form of policies adopted there that have been tried in China — something very evident after the control measures taken on the pretext of COVID-19.

The U.S. has a more visible and prominent influence — especially economically and demographically — over some South American countries, such as Brazil and Colombia. It is worth recognizing that the United States is not only an economic power, but also an institutional power. The dominant political class of this country has more power to manipulate international laws, whether through the UN, or even through bilateral agreements or joint action. A prime example is the Paris Agreement, in which the United States is now the main promoter.

Henry Kissinger, The Great Architect Of U.S. International Influence

Kissinger is not only responsible for the economic rise of China, which has been occurring progressively since the 1970s due to the financing promoted by his policies, but he is also responsible for an American foreign policy that aims at the economic downgrading of developing nations in various ways. This is mainly achieved with emphasis on population reduction and the establishment of the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Everything has passed through the sieve of authorities in most of the developing countries as a mere diplomatic compromise, as well as an opportunity for capitalization that was promised by the American government. In such a way, the control of the international monetary system is crucial for the implementation of such measures, not only to exert pressure on non-compliers, but also to pass on subsidies to the most committed ones.

In a document called “the Kissinger Report,” which was a secret document until the 1990s and was passed on to the embassies of 107 countries, Kissinger called for the containment of population growth and its decrease through the wide dissemination of contraceptive methods and abortion in the U.S. Agency for International Development program. He also called for the strengthening of advertisements that promote the desire not to procreate and the control of prices of numerous inputs that are necessary for a desirable rate of procreation and are crucial for lasting economic development.

The deindustrialization of the southern hemisphere has always been a desire of the great Anglo-Saxon empires after the 18th century, once under the tutelage of the U.K. and now with the U.S. as the central figure. As a way to guarantee the perpetuity of the project, another policy explicitly advocated not only by Kissinger, but by all the global institutional apparatuses, was the nonproliferation of nuclear weapons, which came to provoke a diplomatic imbalance at the negotiation table between some developed countries in the northern hemisphere and the developing countries in the southern hemisphere.

Unequivocally, once the weakening of the dollar becomes more and more apparent, it will weaken the enforcement capabilities of such destructive measures, as control of the financial system is imperative to their implementation. Bitcoin, as a currency impossible to counterfeit by any governmental or private entity, will be crucial in ensuring that outside powers will not replicate these methods of unfair competition and subversive control.

This is a guest post by Vinicius Piscini. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.