Bitcoin Lightning App Strike Expands to Europe with Global Transfers

Strike has announced its expansion into Europe, bringing its Bitcoin services to millions of people across the continent, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

As per announcement, European customers can now buy, sell, send, and withdraw bitcoin using the app, and deposit funds from their bank accounts using free unlimited SEPA euro deposits, with the option for instant transfers where supported. Customers withdrawing their bitcoin to self-custody can send it to any Bitcoin or Lightning wallet instantly and without limits.

Additionally, users can access features such as recurring purchases, as well as peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers powered by the Lightning Network, with USD and USDT remittances.

Jack Mallers expressed his excitement about the launch, stating:

"We envision a future where everyone has access to Bitcoin—a truly open, global, and public digital infrastructure for money. To realize this vision, our focus has been on building a beautifully designed bitcoin-only money app that's accessible, functional, secure, and available to billions of people all over the world."

The news comes as Strike has expanded its services over the past year to reach over 70 countries across the globe, from the U.S. to Latin America and Africa.

Strike's Send Globally feature aims to enable customers to make fast, secure, low-cost local currency payouts using the Lightning Network as an open and global payment rail. Strike customers in Europe can now utilize this feature to send value across borders.

"Bitcoin is hope to us all. A financial revolution, driven by its technical innovation, that gives everyone a way to save and interoperate globally," Mallers, concluded. "Bitcoin transcends borders, enhances financial inclusion, and solves some of the biggest economic problems we all face today such as inflation. As the third-largest economy globally Europe presents vast opportunities for Bitcoin adoption and we believe that Strike is uniquely positioned to serve millions of people across the continent."

